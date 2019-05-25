The watch has ended, White Walker remains

Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, in partnership with DStv Premium, recently screened the long anticipated final chapter of the multi-award winning Game of Thrones at Filmhouse Cinema, Lagos and Silverbird Cinema, Jabi, Abuja.

Hosted by White Walker by Johnnie Walker, the limited edition scotch whisky inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show, the winter-themed event saw guests treated to ice-inspired attractions, including delicious cocktail serves of the White Walker whisky paired with popcorn.



With the unprecedented popularity of #GOT, the pressure for tickets by diehard fans was fierce, causing White Walker to double the screening capacity in both Lagos and Abuja. Celebrity guests who joined in the thrilling evening included Don Jazzy, Uriel and Dr Sid.



Though Game of Thrones' White Walkers are no longer with us, White Walker by Johnnie Walker is still standing.

For more information on White Walker by Johnnie Walker, visit https://www.johnniewalker.com/en/our-whisky/limited-edition-whiskies/white-walker-johnnie-walker/.

