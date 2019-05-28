The TEXEM 2-day Leadership workshop in Lagos

Renowned British motivational speaker, John Peters, is set to jet into Nigeria for a leadership workshop that he will deliver for two days, June 19-20 at Eko Hotel and Suites, VI, Lagos on an impactful programme designed and presented by world leading TEXEM, UK. Peters will speak to several dignitaries in the private and public sector.

He will share strategic insights on the topic of developing effective and efficient leaders for success in an era of slow growth and low performance. It will also serve as a networking occasion for the various attendees since the event is expected to attract the crème de la crème in Nigeria. Particularly, participants would develop crucial skill sets to navigate the difficult economic landscape, learn out to turn challenges into opportunities with confidence and achieve sustainable outcomes.

Leaders who attend would:

Learn to motivate individuals and teams for enhanced organisational performance in challenging contexts.

Promote effectiveness and efficiency in their organisation.

Communicate their strategic goals effectively to critical stakeholders. Understand the personal experience of transformational learning and how to bring about change in their organisation.

Leverage their leadership vision to guide continued development and success.

Demonstrate expanded capacity and skill as a leader.

Access a network of engaged colleagues across sectors.

Deepen their self-awareness and better access to the choices available through their leadership role.

Who is John Peters?

Peters has been plying the public speaking stage for 15 years now. He has travelled nations delivering moving speeches that many confess have impacted their lives positively. He has dedicated his life to helping senior executives with leadership, strategy and change and has featured as a faculty on some of TEXEM’s value-adding programmes.

He gained prominence in 1991 when Saddam Hussein’s brutal men paraded his battered face as a prisoner of war. His disfigured face stuck in minds and became a symbol of Sadam’s ruthless aggression.

He is a favourite to many, thanks to his ability to relate his story to everyday challenges. Peters employs humour even in a sad story, an attribute that helps him win attention.

When he is not visiting countries to speak, Peters is a visiting Professor at several universities in the UK. He has taught at Aston and Henley Business School. He is the former chair of the Association of MBAs. His achievements are testaments to his survivor par excellence credentials.

Peters is also an author and has written two best-selling books. He is currently writing a new book on leadership. A documentary on his life, ‘Tornado Down’ was Independent Documentary of the Year and scooped a nomination in BAFTA and Emmy. He has extensive international TV, radio, PR and media experience.

As a public speaker, his interest in talking about uncertainty, organisational learning, leadership, trust and failure.

Big stages

Peters receives standing ovations for his superb talks everywhere he goes. He was the sole reader representing the British Armed Forces at the National Gulf Memorial Service, in front of Her Majesty, The Queen of England.

He also presented the Sir James Martin Lecture at the Royal Aeronautical Society in the presence of Prince Philip, and he is remembered for following Former South African President and Freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela on stage in South Africa for which he gained a standing ovation!

It is based on his deep understanding of Nigeria and leveraging on his impeccable credentials of training over 4000 executives in the UK and Africa that TEXEM UK invites you to join Professor John Peters as he shares valuable strategic insights on how to drive innovation and achieve sustainable competitive advantage. Applying TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology, John will challenge Leaders and provide practical tools on how to achieve profitable growth and successfully build their organisation.

Professor John Peters is a world-renowned leadership Speaker and Survivor par excellence. Topic: Developing Efficient & Effective Leaders for Success in an era of slow growth and low-performance to hold from 19-20 June 2019 at the cost of 720,000 Naira or £1500 at

Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

For more information, visit https://texem.co.uk/programmes/developing-efficient-and-effective-leaders-for-success-in-an-era-of-slow-growth-and-low-performance.html or call +447983128450 or email exec@texem.co.uk

What some previous participants have said about TEXEM

It’s been a really intellectually energising exercise. I think it’s a Global standard and I have gotten lots of insights already”. Chijioke Ugochukwu, ED Shared Services, Fidelity Bank.

“I’m glad to be part of this session. Firstly, the resource people are quite commendable, and the form of case studies are enlightening. I’m delighted with the quality of colleagues there and the ideas shared from experience. This is a session I will like to be part of again”.

Bosun Sosanya, Executive Director, Halogen.

“It’s the first time I’m doing a local programme in Nigeria and its actually quite interesting. The first thing I liked about it is the diversity of the participants. I also like the edgy conversations we had with Christian and Alim. It’s quite thought-provoking”. Effiong Okon, Operations Director, Seplat.

“I have enjoyed every part of it. It’s been wonderful. The lecturers have put in their best. I will recommend this course for anyone who wants to grow his business. And it’s an excellent course to attend for business executives”. Ambrose Okoh, Controller of Programme, Channels TV.

“During the programme, we have been able to understand the value that people add to the growth of an organisation. If you look at the entire experience, there is a mind shift and a lot of drive added to the organisation to ensure that the success level is sustained”.

Molade Faseru, Divisional Head, Retail Banking, GTB.