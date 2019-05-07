The challenge ahead will be harder, Yari warns incoming administration

By Nasir Muhammad – Gusau

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has warned the newly elected officials that the challenges of the lingering security situation in the state will be more severe.

Yari gave the warning during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly 14 elected local government chairmen and 14 newly appointed permanent secretaries which took place at government house Gusau.

He pointed out that the challenges will be harder and the journey will be rougher considering the way armed bandits are brutally killing, kidnapping and sacking villages almost on a daily basis across the state.

The governor, after congratulating the newly elected local government officials, attributed their success at a poll to the wide acceptance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state.

He also urged them to work within the purview of the Nigerian constitution as local government officials are closer to the people being it the third tire of government. Explaining that people are now looking up to them to tackle insecurity.

Abdulaziz Yari further called on the newly elected officials to imbibe the spirit of doggedness and extend the support they have given him to the incoming administration of Alhaji Muktar Idris Kugunan Gusau when they served at different capacities during his administration.

Vanguard