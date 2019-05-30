Breaking News
Translate

That hadaya project can be transparent, good

On 7:59 pmIn Facing The Ka'aba, Newsby Comments

By Mousa Ubandawaki

In 2016, when the  National Hajj  Commission of  Nigeria, (NAHCON)), entered the fray of bursting the  bubble of  Corruption as it affects the payment and administration of  Hadaya-animal slaughter-, no  one is left in doubt that  the task  would be herculean.

Perhaps, I  need to refresh or  whet the appetite of readers on what I’m driving at. Long before the establishment of NAHCON  and even some years after, no arrangement for collection   of  Hadaya was in place. It was an all comers affairs in which not even the state was in charge of. Private people collect money from pilgrims under the pretext that they would pay for the Hadaya on their behalf only to disappear into thin air without trace. Neither the meat  nor the collector were to be seen ever after.

This practice continued and  got to a head in 2015 when some  state officials were fingered in both the setting up of  the syndicate  that engaged in the fraudulent act  but also have their hands in all  the  cooks and  jars  This became the proverbial  final straw that broke the camels  back .

Therefore, in  2016,the commission and the  management of  JAIZ bank PLC,  which had just been appointed as  representative of  Islamic Development Bank,( IDB) for the collection of Hadaya entered into a partnership in which the latter was approved as the sole and official collector of Hadaya  payment.

The rationale behind the idea was to counter and eradicate  the endemic  corruption in the Hadaya  project and most importantly to institute and  strengthen  transparency in the scheme with a view to deliver quality and sustainable service to the pilgrims across the country.

Now three years down the road, an  in depth assessment of the partnership expectedly showed some improvements especially in reducing the cases of fraud associated with the collection as well as individuals involved in  them but there has also arises new set of challenges confronting the two parties in the implementation of the policy

Some of the problems included the reduction in the number of registered pilgrims from  Nigeria due to the country’s economic  climate couple with the spiral Hajj  cost. It should be noted that in 2016 for  instance, the scheme had over 19000 registered pilgrims that paid through the arrangement. In 2017, the figure fell  to just over 15.000and to an  all  time low of just  6000 in 2018.

The parties also identified the  lack of cooperation from most  state  officials as well as placement of Hadaya payment outside the official exchange rate. Investigation revealed that these officials did do due to the fact that they have little  knowledge about the arrangement aside the fact that some decided for personal reason to stay aloof so as not to ruffle feathers. It was for  these reasons that the two parties embarked on a plan of action to re-strategize with a view to bring a new architecture and work out a new formula to smoothen out the rough edges.

Speaking during a contract renewal meeting, the  Chairman /CEO  of  NAHCON, Barrister Abdullahi  Mukhtar  Muhammad said that there was need to adopt a  new strategy to make the arrangement work smoothly. “We need to improve the relationship and arrangement of  the Hadaya  collection. Although, you have demonstrated a high degree of transparency, but there are still challenges and the market has not been optimally tapped. “

The NAHCON  boss also reiterated the resolve of the commission to employ drastic measures to block leakages in the collection and administration of Hadaya  even if it meant  using the ‘carrot and stick ‘ tactics to ensure  compliance adding that the commission is unwavering in  it’s commitment to  rout the scourge of corruption in  Hadaya  scheme.

Now things seem about to get better with the the decision of the Bank  to improve relationship with the states by making them  stakeholders in the scheme. In this connection, the  state would be encouraged to key into the project  through a commission sharing agreement that will reward states on the basis of  the number of  pilgrims that paid through the bank in each state  This arrangement will make the state play more prominent role in implementing the Hadaya project.

Another encouraging pact is the pledge by NAHCON  to extend the concessionary exchange rate to accommodate Hadaya payment to  I.D B just as being done to other service providers in  Saudi Arabia  so as to bring down the cost of Hadaya and make it affordable to  intending pilgrims paying under the  JAIZ arrangement. In fact, it is fair to say that so many of the pilgrims that patronize crooks  ds so due to the low rate  charged  by  those outlets. For  instance, while IDB   charge between 475/490 Saudi  Riyal, individual or illegal operators collect as low as 200/250 riyal.,no wonder that only a handful of pilgrims paid  through  the  JAIZ  arrangement in 2018.

Now with a competitive price  expected  this year  ,it is hoped that many pilgrims will prefer to pay  through the officially recognized  entity which would be an extremely entertaining spectacle like “a cat thrown among some pigeons.

Ubandawaki is of the Information and Publication  Unit  of  NAHCON.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.