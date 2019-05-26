Tension in Enugu community as vigilante kills pharmacist

By Emeka Mamah & Ikechukwu Odu

Commercial and social activities were, yesterday, paralysed at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State following the alleged killing of a pharmacist identified as Chibueze Uramah by a vigilante group.

Over 18 people have been killed in Aji in the last four years, without the killers being apprehended and prosecuted.

The latest victim, who hailed from UmuIdoko, Ogrute, was accused of receiving stolen goods from a suspected thief from Aji in the same local government.

A member of the vigilante group had reportedly killed a final year secondary school student from the neighbouring Isiugwu community about four months ago, but the suspected murderer is yet to face justice.

It was gathered that members of the group caught a suspect who alleged that he had been selling stolen drugs to the deceased and took him to a drug store at the nearby Imufu community and abducted him to Aji where they tortured him to death.

The acting Chairman of Imufu Neighbourhood Watch, Augustine Iyidah, said that members of the vigilante group did not inform their counterparts in Imufu about the arrest of Uramah before abducting and killing him.