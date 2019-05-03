BREAKING: Tension in Delta as Gowon slumps during final military salute to Maj Gen Ejoor

Akpokona Omafuaire – Warri

Tension heightened as Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Nigerian Head of State, slumped mid way during the oration at the grave side of late Maj Gen David Akpodiete Ejoor, in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming just as military personnel made efforts to bar visual coverage of the ugly incident.

The former Head of State was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tenth for emergency resuscitation, just as Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of the Delta State dashed into the tenth to ensure he recovers.

Military, as well as the Delta State ambulances, were immediately moved closed to the tent, in case the former Head of State’s health deteriorates further.

After a moment of suspense, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa were seen coming from the special tent, an indication that the former Army General has recovered.

