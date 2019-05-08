Taraba tribunal begins hearing on 21 petitions

By Femi Bolaji,

Jalingo — The National Assembly, NASS, and State House of Assembly elections Tribunal in Taraba state has commenced proceeding on the 21 petitions filed to challenge the victory of those declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the 2019 elections.



Chairman of the 3 Man NASS /State Assembly Tribunal, Justice Eyewumi Oritsejafor, in the breakdown said three petitions were filed for the result of Senate, while four and fourteen respectively were also received for that of the House of Representatives and State Assembly.

Justice Oritsejafor, at the inaugural sitting, Monday,reminded Counsels to various Parties that election petition matters are time bound, noting that the Tribunal has one hundred and eighty days (6 months) from the declaration of results of the election by INEC to deliver its final judgments.

He said, “the record at our disposal reveals that results of the National Assembly Elections in Taraba State were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the 25th and 27th of February, 2019 while those of the State Assembly Elections were declared on 10th, 11th and 12th of March, 2019.

“In effect, we are already into the 3rd month since the National Assembly Election results were declared and well into the 2nd month in the case of the state House of Assembly elections.

“It is against this backdrop that we seek the cooperation of members of the Bar and the parties in joining this Tribunal to implement the provisions of the Electoral Act and in particular the 1st schedule, which are aimed at reducing and eliminating unnecessary delays in the proceedings.”

Justice Oritsejafor also urged the Press to be responsible while reporting the proceedings of the Tribunal.