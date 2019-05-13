By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has given directive to security agencies deployed to troubled spots in the state to deal ruthlessly with those found culpable in the killings recorded in the state.

Ishaku in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu weekend, expressed sadness over renewed hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun tribes last Friday which resulted in the killings recorded in some farming communities of Jalingo and ArdoKola local government areas of the state.

According to the statement, “security agencies have been instructed to deal ruthlessly with those promoting the crises and the killings in the state.

“The Jukuns and the Tiv living in the border communities have every reason to live together in peace because they are both farmers struggling to erk a living mainly from the produce from their farms.”

He further urged warring factions to sheathe their sword for peace to reign.

This came as the Nigeria Red Cross Society, NRCS, took to the streets of Jalingo, the state capital to woo more volunteers into its fold, to ensure more hands are available to respond to emergencies across the state.

The State secretary of NRCS, Martin Manja who led the procession across Jalingo metropolis noted that the reason for training and deploying volunteers, was to equip and build local capacities most especially among young people, with requisite skills and first aid kits within communities to respond to emergency situations.

According to him, the Red Cross has presence in 13 of the 16 Local Government Areas, LGAs of Taraba, being the reason why more volunteers are needed in the three LGAs yet to be captured in its emergency response scheme.

He said, “We have done so much in the state but there is still so much to be done, because emergency situations keep springing up all around us.”