Tackle insecurity in Rivers or reject another oath of office, Peterside tells Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State not to take another oath of office on May 29, 2019, if he (Wike) cannot handle the security situation in the state.

Peterside noted that the call was based on rising killings and relocation of businesses from the state, urging the governor to buckle up to end the menace head on.

Peterside, who handed down the challenge, yesterday, in a statement, in reaction to the deteriorating security situation in the state, argued that as a state governor, Wike’s primary duty was to secure the lives and property of the people, without which citing of infrastructure and any other corollary of development would amount to zero.

Peterside said: “Life in Rivers State has become a sort of jackpot as residents who wake up in the morning are not sure of living to see another night, just as those who eventually make it to the night are uncertain they would see the next morning.

“When such residents manage to snatch a morsel of sleep, they wake up amid the horrors of severed heads, decapitated bodies, and trails of blood. To Rivers residents, day and night have both become emblems of terror.

“In Wike’s Rivers State, people are killed while waiting for or driving in traffic, on the streets, while watching a game of soccer and at home. Both the poor and wealthy live in fear of each other.”

He noted that latest figures emerging from the state are both frightening and capable of permanently shutting out the state from the list of potential business destinations for investors.

Peterside criticised Wike on his claims that International Oil Companies, IOCs, operating in the state were responsible for the killings and kidnappings, stressing that the governor was only trying to play smart like the proverbial ostrich.