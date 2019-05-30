Tackle Boko Haram, kidnapping, PDP chieftain tells FG

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE Federal Government’s order for Nigerians to surrender their guns before June 1, 2019 should be reconsidered in view of the growing rate of insurgency and kidnapping in our country, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos Central senatorial candidate, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri.

Onitiri, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said the order would be counterproductive by further endangering the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “I wish to implore President Muhammadu Buhari to first disarm the Boko Haram, the killer herdsmen, kidnappers and the armed robbers rampaging the country first.

“In a situation where the government has completely failed to protect lives and property of the citizens, it will be foolhardy and suicidal for those who have guns to at least protect their lives and loved ones to surrender their guns.

“The government should first attempt to protect lives of the citizens, declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists and deal decisively with their menace. Our security chiefs have failed woefully in combating the Boko Haram problems and the insurgency

“I strongly recommend that Nigerians who have genuine licences are renewed and more licences issued to more people who have genuine reasons to secure their lives.”