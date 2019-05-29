S’West hunters warn herdsmen over attacks

signing VGN bill’ll reduce crime rate — VGN

By Dapo Akinrefon & Ola Ajayi

HUNTERS Association of Nigeria in the South West zone, yesterday, vowed to stop further attacks on people by herdsmen noting that hunters would no longer sit by and watch the unprovoked attacks by the herders on travellers and other people in the zone.

This came as the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the VGN Bill into law saying it will reduce the crime rate in the country.

The warning was given by the Coordinator of Hunters in the South West, Dr Nureni Ajijola Anabi, who doubles as the President, Soludero Hunters Association.

While welcoming the new governor of the state, Engr Seyi Makinde on board, he called on him to fully engage the hunters in curbing crimes in the state.

He added that he and thousands of his members would liaise with the Agbekoya Farmers Association and other conventional security agencies to ensure that criminals have no hiding place in the state.

Anabi said: “We have been helping to curb criminal activities in Nigeria particularly in the South West.

“We are using this opportunity to inform your Excellency that we shall give your government the necessary support in the area of security.”

He equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to involve them in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

The hunters, who flaunted local charms said getting rid of the insurgents should not have been this difficult if they had been involved by the Federal Government.

Oba Ajijola said the incessant attacks on innocent people and soldiers in the North should not be left for the army or security agencies alone but should be a combination of the security agencies and local hunters.

Making particular reference to the recent attack by the insurgents which recorded heavy casualties on the side of the military, Ajijola maintained that the dimension the attack was assuming was too dangerous.

He said: “I want to tell you that we have charms that can demobilize armoured tanks and rifles of all kinds. Their weapons will just not work. When invited, we can also give the soldiers some protection that would not make them vulnerable to attacks.

“President Buhari has done tremendously well in the fight against Boko Haram. Except for those who don’t want to face facts, this administration has given hope to ordinary Nigerians. The insecurity issue has been tackled though much still needs to be done.

“The President should just try us and see if we can help. But, I assure you that Nigerians including the army will see how much we can do. There are still charms that can render weapons of war of the insurgents useless and we will be catching them (Boko Haram) like chickens.”

“We sympathise with the soldiers on the unnecessary attacks. The way we can contribute our quota is not only by sympathising with them. That’s why we are calling on the president to include us (South West hunters) in the fight against the insurgents”, he noted.

Meanwhile, speaking at its zonal meeting in Lagos, the Assistant Commander General. National headquarters in-charge of Administration for VGN, ACG Emmanuel Ayisire, called on President Buhari to sign the VGN bill currently before him saying it will address insecurity in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the group, ACG Ayisire said: “The message we are pushing out is that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria as the foremost community policing organisation is ready for the country. As you know, our bill is right on the President’s table, and we are expecting a quick response from the Presidency.

”Given the fact that when you look at the spate of insecurity in the country, we believe that bringing in vigilante group into the security apparatus will mitigate all the insecurity we are having in the country.

“We have over 4000 Nigerian Police-trained VGN members in each state of the federation

“We have also been trained by the military and the DSS. We believe that we have gotten all we want in terms of gathering intelligence information, assisting the police to be able to deliver proactively. That is the reason we believe that the president should sign the VGN Bill as it will be a positive response to the issue of insecurity.”