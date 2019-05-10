Suspected assassins shoot Delta lawyer

By Emma Amaize

GUNMEN have shot and wounded a legal practitioner and principal counsel in the law firm of J S Sini and Company in Delta State, Joseph Sini.

The suspected assassins shot Sini at about 7.30 while he was attempting to board his vehicle home after the day’s work, Tuesday, on Udu Road, Ovwian in Udu local government area of the state.

Executive Director, Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, Mr Oghenejabor Ikimi, who condemned the assassination attempt, said the victim narrated his ordeal to the group when the organisation visited him in the hospital he was recuperating.

“He was shot at close range by two gunmen who had taken advantage of the dark to unleash mayhem on the victim and in the process sped off the scene in a car, but luckily for him, he was rescued by sympathisers, who rushed him to the hospital in the pool of his blood.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that Mr Austin Icheghe, a former Ughelli NBA Chairman was murdered in Ughelli in similar fashion on the 16th day of April, 2015,” he said.

Ikimi added: “Furthermore, we are also not oblivious of the worsening state of insecurity and cases of unresolved murder in our present day polity and in particular how on the 27th day of March, 2014, gunmen dastardly murdered two private legal practitioners in the state, Messrs Horace Egwonor Dafiagho and Samuel Ekuwaju.

“They were on their way to the High Court, Ozoro, same day their clients were also ambushed and murdered along the Asaba/Kwale Expressway en-route High Court, Ozoro,” he said.

He appealed, “It is in the light of the foregoing we use this medium to call on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to book accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others in the unholy trade.”

