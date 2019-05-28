Surely, cannabis can’t be as dangerous as we think?!

Dear Bunmi,

I am in my late 40s and have been a moderate user of cannabis (Indian hemp) for over two decades now. I don’t take alcohol. I have a well-paid job and I am happily married.

My wife knew I took the stuff when we got married and when she realised I wasn’t that dependent on it, she begged me to do it away from home.

I’m not writing you because I want to stop, I have read in the papers that some foreign countries, Britain inclusive, have relaxed the legal restriction of consumption of the stuff as they are aware of its medicinal benefits. Why do we still think the stuff is lethal in the Third World?

Nathaniel, by e-mail.

Dear Nathaniel,

It is a fact that cannabis has been used as a herbal medicine for some 500 years and it is only a few years ago that doctors started to research its power for good or bad. The result of a study into cannabis and Multiple Sclerosis, MS, has been widely published.

Most sufferers were given cannabis oil to see whether it could reduce symptoms such as painful spasms and jerky movements. Other researchers are testing whether cannabis can be used to stimulate appetite in people suffering from AIDS or cancer, can reduce brain damage resulting from stroke, ease glaucoma and reduce agitation in those with Alzheimer’s disease.

Knowledge about how cannabis boosts the appetite is being used in the development of a new diet drug. But the researchers also identified the risk for those who smoke it.

The fact is that cannabis is much more dangerous than tobacco and medical experts have kicked against the free use of cannabis as this might give users the impression that it is a benign substance, whereas cannabis is harmful to the lungs because of the way it is smoked.

When you draw in cannabis, you don’t see much being puffed out and one condition in which large holes appear in the lungs is caused by smoking cannabis.

Damage caused by cannabis? According to medical report, they include cancer of the lungs, mouth and tongue, mini stroke and heart disease. It is also believed that regular cannabis smokers are four times more likely to develop schizophrenia and major depressive illness.

You have seen a lot of the erratic and scary behaviour of the Area Boys in their varied euphoric states to know that long-term abuse of cigarettes and cannabis takes its toll on your health sooner or later.