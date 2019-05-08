Stop messing with my heart, or I’ll kill myself, Nollywood actress tells Wizkid

Idowu Bankole

Nollywood actress, Uche Okoye has on Tuesday, threatened to kill herself after she was allegedly “snubbed” on social media by a Nigerian hip-hop singer, Wizkid.

Okoye, says she has taken to her Instagram page several times to express her love for the singer but was snubbed. She has this time around, however, giving Wizkid one-week ultimatum to reciprocate her love for him on social media or be prepared to receive the news of her death.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, she warned Wizkid to stop messing with her emotions.

“Am back again, am back again. It’s me and Wizkid today, you can’t be messing with my heart and expect me to lay back. I have had it up to here. Today I have come for you and me to settle it.

“Wizkid! You can’t be messing with my heart like that na, check it. Is it proper? is it right? No!. I have been a fan since way back. I like this dude. I have been tagging this dude. he won’t say he does not know me.”

She concluded by pointing a gun to her head, in an apparent display of what she has threatened to do if wizkid fails to recognize her love.

VANGUARD