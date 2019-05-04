Stop blackmailing Emerhor, Adjogbe, group warns

By Festus Ahon

URHOBO Nationalist Movement, has warned those blackmailing Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor and Engr. Sam Adjogbe to stop forthwith, insisting that the duo are illustrious sons of Urhobo nation, Delta State and Niger Delta who are committed to the development of the region.

The group in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha and Henry Akpoveta respectively, said, “we wish to issue this statement of stern warning to sponsored blackmailers, blackmailing Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor and Engr. Samuel Adjogbe the Acting Executive Director Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“It has become obvious that some professional blackmailers are sponsoring some agents to rubbish the hard earned reputation of Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor and Engr. Samuel Adjogbe. The two illustrious Urhobo sons are patriotic Urhobo to the core and Delta State in general whose commitments, to see to the opening up of the area.