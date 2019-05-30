Stay positive, eschew vendetta, Lagos PDP counsels Sanwo-Olu

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday advised the new Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to adopt positivism and eschew any iota of vendetta pursuit if he must succeed as a governor.

The party, in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofik Gani, noted that the undoing of Sanwo-Olu will be for him to attempt going after his immediate predecessor and or opposition interests, rather than concentrating on his programmes to better the living conditions of Lagosians.

It, however, urged, the governor to “look into how to surpass Ambode’s legacies instead of attempting to victimise any perceived opponents before and after his emergence.”

It also called on the new governor to ensure his cabinet is made up of competent hands and not mediocres in the name of partisanship.

The statement reads: “We, PDP, regret not winning Lagos state since 1999, Lagosians would have experienced true rapid developments in all areas viz the monumental resources which abound in the state. However, we are patriotic and non-partisan enough to acknowledge that the achievements of G

overnor Ambode are challenging for the immediate successor. Sanwo-Olu should be wary of sycophants who will mislead him into governance of vendetta. As a party in opposition, we will be resolute to play our opposition roles, indeed engaging in constructive criticism.”