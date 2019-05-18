Stay off drugs, CDS warns as Navy graduates 1176 new ratings

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CHIEF of Defense Staff, CDS, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, has warned 1176 Ratings newly recruited into the Nigerian Navy to stay away from illicit drugs to avoid truncating the onerous military career they have chosen.

The CDS as Reviewing Officer at Friday’s Passing Out Parade of Batch 28 Trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers state, also acknowledged steady rise in the quality of naval training in the last four years under President Mohammadu Buhari and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas.

On the task ahead, Gen Olanisakin informed the new sailors that, “Over the past decade, increase in activities of non-state actors have continued to challenge the ability of our Armed Forces to overcome asymmetric security challenges.

“With an economy predominantly sea dependent, facilitated mainly through maritime trade, the Nation has over the years depended on the Nigerian Navy to secure its national assets and to keep its sea lanes of communication open and safe.

“This is where your individual determination, commitment and loyalty to the service and Commander-In-Chief come to play. You are all encouraged to be good ambassadors of this prestigious School.”

He then advised that, “Nigerian Navy does not stand for aggression, dominaton, or fear. As you interact with civilians, you must have respect for them and protect their human dignity even as you bear arms.

“You must always be found worthy in both character and efficiency. Emulate the good examples of your superior officers and ratings in the field. Stay away from illicit drugs and any acts capable of truncating your beautiful career.

”Avoid any behaviour that will tarnish your honour and dignity as ratings. Your commitment and loyalty to the Armed Forces and the Nation must be total. You must strive to live up to the demand and expectations required of you.”

