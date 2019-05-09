S’South APC chairmen endorse Omo-Agege for deputy senate president

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Abuja—The six Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region have endorsed the candidacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of deputy senate president in the 9th assembly.

The chairmen made their position known in a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari dated May 3 and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The party’s Chairmen in Delta, Jones Erue; Bayelsa, Jothan Lalabunafa; Cross River, John Ochala; Akwa Ibom, Ini T. Okopido; Rivers, Ojukaye Amachree and Edo, Anslem Ojezua, signed the letter which copied the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s office.

They thanked President Buhari for granting the region the privilege of producing the next deputy senate president of the Nigerian Senate.’’

According to them, we assure you that this gesture will help in strengthening our party in the South-South.

”We the people of the South-South geopolitical zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria herein represented by the All Progressives Congress Chairmen in the six states of the South-South geopolitical zone congratulate you on your victory at the presidential elections.

“As we earnestly await your swearing-in ceremony on May 29, we wish to make our humble request on the zoning arrangement for the 9th assembly.

”After a careful look at the political dynamics in our geopolitical zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us a people, we have taken cognizance of the senators who will represent the South-South zone in the 9th Senate, both their antecedents, background, and suitability for the position sought.

”With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our agreement to endorse Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of deputy senate president of the 9th assembly.

”Our choice has been majorly influenced by his loyalty to Your Excellency, the President, and Commander in Chief; his proven capacity to support the president in the Senate in executing your far-reaching programmes for the benefit of the Nigerian citizens,’’ they said.

According to them, Omo-Agege had in recent past made sacrifices in the course of his very robust defense of executive bills and positions.

”The South-South region which we represent is not unmindful of her role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.

”In conclusion, Your Excellency we wish to thank you immensely for all the support and encouragement you have offered the South-South since the beginning of this administration,’’ they said.