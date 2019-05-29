SPG Marine Service issues warning to mischief makers

The management of SPG Marine Service Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas servicing firm operating in Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Benin Republic, Ghana, and Cameroon, plans to go tough on detractors, mischief makers, and those trying to smear the image of the company.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the company’s General Manager, Mr. Bredino Hilton Jacobs, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Tuesday.

“Going forward, we will be seeking legal recourse and working very closely with security officials to address any attempt by any organization, group of persons, or individual to tarnish the reputation we’ve built for SPG Marine Service over the years,” he said.

“SPG Marine Service have been operating in the maritime sector, within and outside Nigeria, for upwards of 3 years. We meet our contractual obligations to our clients and always try to give back to communities we operate from through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, one of which is SPG Football Club.”

“It is however surprising and quite disappointing that despite all these, some group of persons, for reasons best known to them, will make attempts at sullying the reputation of SPG Marine Service. We will be going tough on all such persons or group of people, going forward,” he concluded.

He also released to the press a letter drafted by the company’s legal advisers, Iwolo, Ibeni, & Associates and addressed to the commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Sholla David, to this effect.