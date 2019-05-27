SPEAKERSHIP: Reyenieju urges lawmakers to elect Gbajabiamila

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Abuja—The lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has called on members of the lower legislative arm of the National Assembly to throw their weight behind the aspiration of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila to be the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Reyenieju, who spoke to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, weekend, advised his colleagues that it will be in the interest of the House and the National Assembly to have Gbajabiamila as the speaker.

Describing Gbajabiamila as a legislator par excellence, Reyenieju noted that his robust and diversified experience in legislative functions, commendable roles within the leadership cadre of the National Assembly, profound knowledge of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, among others, are some of the outstanding qualities that stand him out among other contenders.

Reyenieju said: “In countries like ours where the engraving of the legislative arm of government is yet to be fully realised, there is the need to make a deliberate effort to ensure that the most competent and experienced legislators are saddled with the leadership responsibility to ensure the stability and independence of the House, particularly in its relationship with the executive arm of government. Even if Gbajabiamila is a member of any of the opposition parties, he still remains the one who the proverbial cap fits. It is thus to the advantage of the House that he is a member of the ruling party, and thus all hands should be on the deck to ensure his election to the speakership position.’’