Speakership race: Group drums support for Onyejeocha

ABUJA – A civil society group, Advocates of Women Inclusion in Leadership, AWIL, has drummed support for the emergence of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as the Speaker of the incoming House of Representatives, saying her victory in the race would mean unity and inclusion for all sides.

The group argued that it was imperative that lawmakers in the ninth National Assembly resisted imposition of leadership on the legislature under any guise by supporting her ambition.

Convener of AWIL, Ms. Ndi Kato, who made the call in a press release, said: “It is important that Nigeria does not reduce the leadership of the House of Representative to an appointive position subject to the whims of strange interests.

“The race for the leadership of the lower house of the National Assembly must be centred on value for the ordinary people who make up this great country.

“We are not leaning on pleas to consider one who is not qualified but standing on the capacity of a woman whose life mirrors the possibility of what Nigeria can be if we stay focused and build despite the odds.

“Hon. Onyejeocha is the legislator with the bravery to address the issue of local government autonomy in Nigeria. Ahead of the recent decision of the Federal Government and the National Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, to ensure local governments’ funds reach their separate accounts, she had sponsored a bill for LG autonomy which is the ultimate protection for the third tier of government to function properly and achieve purpose.

“We will not crawl through mud to plead for consideration when a leader is deserving and equipped to serve; that will be siding with limitation. Limitation says Hon. Onyejeocha may not get there despite being the most qualified for the job.

“With every sense of responsibility, we insist that Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha is the most qualified of all the candidates vying for the Speakership position in the next National Assembly going by her parliamentary, administrative and executive experiences and knowledge.

“While the capacity to lead stands her out, it is also important that for her fellow lawmakers and Nigerians to know that in the context of the raging agitation over fairness, zoning, inclusion, sensitivity to diversity, ethno-religious balancing and a sense of belonging for all Nigerians as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria and her party, she towers above the rest in meeting these criteria. Her leadership would mean unity for Nigeria and inclusion for all sides.”