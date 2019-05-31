Speakership: Group Warns against imposition of leadership

Endorses Olatubosun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A North Central Group has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to resist any pressure to impose any candidate for the leadership of the House of Representatives in the forthcoming Ninth National Assembly.

The group under the aegis of North Central Inter-religious, Inter-tribal Political Forum (NCIIPFUN) and United Nigeria, said that imposition of leadership of the Ninth House would be counter-productive and disastrous.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Aeron Mike Odeh argued that all aspirants should be allowed to test their popularity among their colleagues.

He said having reviewed the credentials of the aspirants and given the enormous responsibilities required of legislative leadership at this time in the nation’s history, Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, representing Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency of Oyo state, deserves to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to him, the country right now needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of the challenges currently facing the country and with the capacity to cooperate with the Executive in providing proactive legislations to confront them.

He said, “This is a time to engage a leadership with acceptable mien who can betrusted with power and ability to carry his colleagues along in order to taketough and credible decisions that will move the naon forward.

“The House of Representatives is in need of a Speaker who can take the bull by the horn and hit the ground running by providing credible and trustworthy leadership.

“To this extent, we have taken our me to look at those who have shown interests and have come to the conclusion that none of them is better qualified for the position than Rt. Hon. Olajide Olatubosun”, said who spoke for the group’s national president, Adamu Yakubu.

Continuing he said, “Imposition of leadership in the Ninth Assembly will be counter productive and disastrous especially at this time when the nation is in dire need of a visionary leader expected to have a well thought out legislative agenda to tackle the variagated challenges facing the country,.

“The country had gone through a lot from imposition of bad leadership on people. We cannot afford to witness the same again. Besides, majority of the National Assembly members returning and new members alike are mature enough to determine their leadership. “