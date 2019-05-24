Sparrow Records unveils new artiste

By Rotimi Agbana

Sparrow Record, a Lagos-based record label company has signed afro-highlife music artiste, Onyekachi Vincent, a.k.a Smart Khiddy, to its growing label.

Born in Ebonyi State, but bred in Kano State, Smart Khiddy, started music in 2012 and has since taken his time to further improve on his sound and brand. The young harmonious singer and producer recently got signed to the label in Lagos alongside youngest Female Disc Jockey, Commission DJ Weisy

Speaking at the unveiling of the new artiste the CEO, Mr. Okoro Christian Nnadozie alongside the General Manager, Sparrow Records, Ibrahim Kabiru, expressed optimism that Smart Khiddy will take over the music industry in a few months time, having gathered top industry players to work on his talent.

In the words of General Manager, Sparrow Records, “Sparrow Records is a record label established to discover and promote talented up and coming artiste in Nigeria. Smart Khiddy is one unique talent that fits the profile. He is fully geared up to take over the Nigerian music scene with music never seen heard before”, he said.

The singer has just dropped his first official single titled ‘Na God’, produced by 2flexir and the video directed by Unlimited LA.