Sowore’s suspension: Nigerians react

Idowu Bankole

The African Action Congress (AAC), has on Monday, announced the suspension of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore; and eight others, for a period of six months over alleged anti-party activities.

In a swift response, Sowore’s AAC has also expelled its National Secretary, Leonard Ezenwa, for suspending the National Chairman and presidential candidate in the last election, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to his suspension and that of party officials loyal to him, by Ezenwa.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the suspension of the AAC presidential candidate in the just-concluded February presidential election.

Sowore published AUDIO leak of CBN Gov, Emefiele’s N500m scam yesterday, his party, AAC suspended him today. Issokay! — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) 13 May 2019

Just In: #AAC members suspend Yele Sowore,allege anti party activities, missapproprtion of funds,failure to convene NEC meeting. #Sowore dismisses claims, says its all a joke. — SeunOkin Channels tv (@seunokin) 13 May 2019

He said the allegation bordered “particularly with inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party and and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) together with eight others.” https://t.co/qUMNlyUmw9 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) 13 May 2019

A day after Sowore’s Sahara Reporters exposed monumental fraud at Nigeria’s apex bank, they got a clown to suspend him from his political party. These looters got jokes. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) 13 May 2019

