Sowore’s suspension: Nigerians react

The African Action Congress (AAC), has on Monday, announced the suspension of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore; and eight others, for a period of six months over alleged anti-party activities.

In a swift response, Sowore’s AAC has also expelled its National Secretary, Leonard Ezenwa, for suspending the National Chairman and presidential candidate in the last election, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to his suspension and that of party officials loyal to him, by Ezenwa.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the suspension of the AAC presidential candidate in the just-concluded February presidential election.


