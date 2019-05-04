SOUTH WEST PDP TO APC: Stop attacking Oyo governor-elect, Makinde

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE South West Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday warned the ruling All Progressives Congress in Oyo State to stop the unnecessary attack on the governor-elect, Seyi Makinde.

Zonal Publicity Secretary of party, Ayo Fadaka in a statement in Akure said the party was worried over the attack by the outgoing government in the state.

According to Fadaka, “The PDP has taken note of the unnecessary attack the Governor-elect of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has constantly been subjected to by the APC.

“ Much as the content of the numerous press statements issued against him has been deemed infantile, we still feel duty bound to let the APC in Oyo State know that the interest of the people far surpasses partisan considerations.

“ They should therefore compulsorily know that they owe the state the responsibility of allowing the Governor-elect to assume the reigns of office and settle down to discharging his responsibilities without their unnecessary distractions.”