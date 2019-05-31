Soccer star project to support young footballers nationwide

By Chris Onuoha

The most innovative soccer talent hunt initiative, tagged “Soccer Stars Project” has held it’s Pre-Launch and Press Conference in Abuja to officially unveil some of it’s partners, brief the press on it’s strategies and spotlight the sustainable relevance of the project in empowering Nigeria youths.

The conference and Pre-Launch occasion was introduced with the presence of Nigeria Legendary Football Icon, Amb. John Fashanu, who expressed his willingness to participate and partner with the Soccer Star project(SSP). He was humbly welcomed by the National coordinator and convener of 60 Goals Soccer Star Project, Mrs Jane Ndubuisi- a licenced FIFA agent,

Other partners at the 60goals SSP Press Conference and Pre-Launch occasion are, the Regional Head, Heritage Bank place, Mr. Daniel Oniko, Joseph Olugbenga Komolafe, the PR Partner and CEO, Joseftree Concepts, Mr. Francis Ikechukwu, a Nigerian International professional Player and state coordinator of SSP, Solomon Udobi, Grassroot Coach/Technical Director of 60goal Soccer Star Project and Alex Nwankwo, project director Amity Global Network and social media partner of 60goals SSP.

Mrs. Jane noted that the empowerment initiative was a dream which she has nurtured for years. She was joined on the high table by the partners of the 60goals Soccer Star Project, Legendary football star John Fashanu, Coach David, Heritage bank regional manager and AlexReports

She stressed that they have outlined a list of strategic channels through which the project can effectively scout for good footballers, provide them with the necessary opportunities and see them through becoming their dream selves.

In a contribution from the regional manager of Heritage Bank, he stated that his Institutions will assist outstanding players with financial counsels that will help them manage their resources. He also assured them of the commitments of Heritage Bank at ensuring that this initiative becomes a success as the bank has always supported young talents over the years.