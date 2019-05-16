SME : NACC to hold 3rd African food & products exhibition

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, NACC, yesterday said it is set to hold its 3rd African Food and Products Conference and Exhibition (AFPE).

The President of NACC, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe disclosed that the AFPE 2019 with the theme ” Sustainability and Innovation; Pathway to Business Success for SMEs’ is scheduled to hold on Friday 24th May and Saturday 25th May, 2019 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos and will attract SMEs, Start-up business owners, MSMEs, International & local manufacturers, suppliers & distributors of food, beverage, agro commodities, apparel and fashion products, chain stores, independent sellers, business service providers, key decision and policy makers from leading Nigerian, African and American companies showcasing their products/service offerings to visitors, with a view to further promote their products and services to visitors and buyers and increase export sales by maximizing the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“The Exhibition which is aimed at promoting the development of trade, commerce, investment and industrial technological relationships between the public and private sectors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Africa and the United States of America will witness the presence of industry expert speakers, market leaders, Trade Promotion Agencies, Venture Capitalists, Seed Investors, Export Houses, Business Clinics, Policy Makers, Franchisors, Franchisees, Produce Merchants, Analysts and Research Professionals, Startup Hubs, Government Regulatory Agencies and will have in attendance the Presidency, Federal Ministers, State Governors, CEOs of Leading Nigerian and Multinational Firms, Captains of Industries, Agencies of the United States Mission amongst others” he stated.

According to him, In 2018, the Event had over 1500 attendees with about 90 Exhibitors from within Nigeria and the United States.



” This year, over the 2-day period of the event we expect to have over 2,500 attendees from across Nigeria, Africa and the United States, thus presenting a viable opportunity for exhibiting companies to grow their sales, showcase their products to a target audience and strike million dollars international deals” he said.

He said the exhibition will feature a conference session with seasoned industry experts and leaders sharing their knowledge and experience on scaling up productivity, driving profitability and positioning SMEs for sustainability and global competitiveness.