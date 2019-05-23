Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze youths adopt May 30 as Igbo Day

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The national leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, yesterday said it has adopted May 30 as Igbo political day to discuss economic empowerment of Igboland.

A statement in Owerri by the National President of OYC, Igboayaka Igboayaka, said it was not in any way against the sit-at-home order on May 30.

He said the day would serve as another approach to exclusively deliberate on issues that would empower Ndigbo economically.

The President called on Igbo governors to also adopt the May 30 for the purpose of moving Igboland forward.

According to the release, “May 30 should not only be seen as a sit-at-home order in honour of Biafran fallen heroes who died during the civil war but a day set aside to have lectures, creative discussions to continuously design a possible way for the economic development of Igboland.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council is hereby calling on Igbo governors to adopt the May 30 as a political culture of Ndigbo.

“OYC is also calling on Senators and House of Representatives members of Igbo extraction as well as the state Houses of Assembly to join in the movement to domicile May 30 as a political-cultural festival to economically enrich Ala Igbo.

“The OYC accepts that Ndigbo are the largest African race with a total population strength of 48.9% of the Nigerian population and therefore, accepts and adopts May 30 as the Political-Cultural Day in Igboland.

“The date should be seen as a meeting point of all Igbo, both home and abroad, to discuss fundamental issues for a wider economic empowerment of our people.

“OYC calls on Igbo technocrats outside Igboland to use May 30 to locate home and offer their professional services to the development of Igboland and to identify the bane of South-East development with a view to ending the plethora of challenges facing our people.

“We also demand unreserved apology from the Federal Government over the reported massacre of 1,000 innocent youths at Ogbe- Osowa Square in Asaba during the civil war.”