Sit-at-home: IPOB urges Biafrans to ignore calls for boycott

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged its members across the globe to disregard calls for the boycott of its sit-at-home order slated for May 30th.

The group said that some people who hate freedom are canvassing for the boycott of the sit-at-home order in honour of those who lost their lives in its struggle for independence.

According to statement issued to pressmen by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, “It has been brought to our attention that the usual suspects are once again in their bid to undermine the collective will of all patriotic and genuine children of Biafra to honour those that died for us and 3.5 million victims of the second largest holocaust in modern history.

“Rather than anger, we feel pity for these collection of desperados who through their hatred for freedom and historical ignorance are canvassing that 12 hours of buying and selling is more important than honouring the brave men and women that fought to live. It is the height of ingratitude, treachery and exhibition of crass ignorance that those who claim to be educated in this day and age do not understand the significance nor appreciate the symbolism of honouring those unjustly killed.

“To equate the momentuous and solemn remembrance of 3.5 million victims of genocide with twelve hours of economic activity is an unpardonable crime both before God and man. These Fulani slaves in Igboland bore witness to the recent visit of the Nigerian vice president, Prof Yemi Osibanjo to Rwanda to remember the 150,000 victims of genocide. Why didn’t Nnia Nwodo’s treacherous Ohaneze and the Fulani herdsmen loving Dave Umahi issue a statement condemning Osinbajo for attending the memorial in Rwanda.

“What Nnia Nwodo and Dave Umahi is saying in essence is that 150,000 Rwandan genocide victims is more important than 3.5 million of their own people (Biafrans) slaughtered in similar circumstances between 1967 to 1970. Any leader that worth his salt would canvass for Nigeria to understand the need to declare May 30th a national public holiday but not these traitors. All they care about is their little competition to see who among them will win their coveted Best Fulani Slave in the South East and South South Award 2019.

“Leaders who claim to be educated and whose education should have taught them the historic importance, symbolism and essence of remembering victims of an unjust war are the ones trying their desperate best to discourage their people from observing a day of prayers and reflection.

“Israel only a few days ago observed the annual Jewish holocaust memorial. This event has been running for over 70 years. Last year 2018 November 11, world leaders attended the Armistice Day commemoration in Paris to remember those that fell in the First World War. This remembrace has been running for over 100 years.

Britain that created Nigeria observe the same annual 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th month at the Cenotaph in London every year without fail. Only those with a history of colluding with the enemy like Ohaneze and Igbo governors can come out against honoring the memory of their own people.

We know, we live in an era of betrayal when mouthing nonsense against IPOB is considered a lucrative business because it attracts the attention of Aso Rock which often leads to financial reward. All inconsequential mushroom groups in the name of Biafra or Igbo hoping to attract favours from Aso Rock by issuing anti-May 30th sit at home statements will have themselves to blame in the future.

Every year they come up with their usual nonsense against our sit at home order but in the end they start making comments in the hope of sharing in the glory of 100% compliance”, statement reads.

He assured that sit at home must hold no matter the effort of anti-Biafra who wish to destabilised the plan to honour past heroes of Biafra, adding that IPOB must remain undeterred irrespective of the renewed sponsored attacks, false propaganda, arrest and tor