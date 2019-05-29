Sit-at-Home: Anyone molesting traders, residents ‘ll be arrested — Abia Police

We won’t be part of IPOB’s sit-at-home order — Nsukka Residents

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Ikechukwu Odu

Abia State Police Command has warned that it will arrest and prosecute anyone found molesting traders and residents in the state over the sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard, assured that the command is fully prepared to arrest any individual or group who may want to disturb the peace of the state.

He described IPOB as an illegal organization which has no right to order residents to sit at home and urged residents to go about their businesses without fear of molestation, stressing that the Police in the state has the capacity to avert any break down of law and order.

“I assure all residents of the state to go about their businesses without fear. Anyone found harassing residents over the order of an illegal and outlawed organization like IPOB will be arrested and prosecuted. I assure residents of their safety. The Police in Abia State have the capacity to avert any break down of law and order,” the CP said.

Meanwhile, several teams of soldiers and policemen have been patrolling the streets of the city.

However, residents of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have confirmed that commercial and other social activities would not be interrupted on May 30th despite the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The residents who have different reasons for their decision alleged that the IPOB leadership has not been living up to expectations in realising the dreams of Biafrans and her fallen heroes.

Speaking to Vanguard, traders at the popular Ogige Market, affirmed that they would all be out on that day to look for their daily bread. One of the traders, Sunday Mba, said that commercial activities would not be halted in the market despite the order issued by IPOB.

While speaking on the matter, a senior lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Dr Michael Ukonu, asked “Which IPOB? With what its leaders have done in the past, nobody will take them seriously anymore. Besides, Nsukka is close to the North, so we don’t feel the vibe here,” he said.

However, a Professor of History and International Studies of UNN, Egodi Uchendu, said the residents have every reason to honour the order considering how the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is treating the Igbos as second-class citizens in the Nigerian polity.

Uchendu said she is particularly disturbed that the President loses his hold whenever Igbo agenda is brought to his attention.

“I look at this sit-at-home order from a broader perspective. If the Igbos see the order as a way of telling Mr President that he has not integrated us in his government, I have no problem with that.

“ Why has he decided to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu? Why has he not downgraded in other parts of the country? As far as I am concerned, anybody that has reasons to sit at home should go ahead, “ she said.

Recall that 140 IPOB members were remanded in Enugu this week over activities related to the group.