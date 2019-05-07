Single ladies can’t risk blindness in life – Chinda

The Single Lady has been charged to invest hugely in self discovery, personal development and entrepreneurship.

Disclosing this at the Single Ladies Conference held in Port Harcourt on Sunday, the convener of the conference and Plus TV Africa reporter, Mary Chinda, insisted that when the woman loses her vision and sense of purpose, she is likely to make wrong choices in her career and marriage and frustration will must definitely set in.

The theme of the conference this year is THE VISION because of the believe that just like the eye sight is vital to a person’s entire existence so is the discovery of purpose for the Single Lady who is waiting for love and marriage.

According to her “the number of death by suicide is on the increase among men and women especially single ladies because of a sense of lack of direction, a lack of purpose, a lack of Vision. It’s easier for our hopes to be dashed when we are blind to our purpose in life. When we lack a sense of purpose social media pressure sets in.’

‘The Single Lady is a voice, the single lady is powerful, she can’t afford to be blind to her vision. If society must be better then we must engage this generation of ladies in self discovery, entrepreneurship and skill orientation and quality preparation for marriage’ Miss Chinda said.

U,S based media personality, spiritual and wellness coach, Tina Amadi who spoke on the Single Lady and the Waiting Season charged ladies to apply intelligent discernment while in the dating, season, exercise patience while in their waiting season and realise that the man will always be the head of the home in the marriage. She insisted that personal development is vital to wholeness for the singles.

Inspiring brand strategist, Emily Wale-Koya, who handled the entrepreneurship beat of the conference, entreated the singles to not forget to add personal branding to their life skills in order to hit their financial targets. ‘Inside all of you sitting here is plenty money, but you can make it only when you brand yourself and your vision’ she said.

The Single Ladies Conference which started off in 2017 is a movement to empower the lady to find and fulfill her potentials while in her waiting season of marriage.’ We are taking the conference across the 36 cities of the country.

The ultimate aim is to empower the Single Lady to be all that God created her to be because I believe that inside these teenage girls, these working class ladies and even married women and few men who walked in here for this conference is greatness which personal development coaches call purpose.’ Miss Chinda concluded.