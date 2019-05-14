Shortage of doctors creating crisis in Lagos hospitals — Medical Guild

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS—MEDICAL doctors, under the employ of Lagos State Government, yesterday, lamented the ‘acute shortage’ of medical personnel across health facilities in the state, saying that the situation is currently affecting the quality of care patients receive at the centres.

The doctors, under the auspices of Medical Guild also warned of imminent crisis in the State healthcare system if nothing is done urgently.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Chairman of the association, Dr. Babajide Saheed alerted that they are currently in a situation where two doctors are doing the job of eight doctors.

Saheed said: “We are currently experiencing an acute shortage of manpower; we have gotten to a stage where two doctors are on call in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Theatre, Ward Management, Emergency and Labour Ward. The same thing is happening with General Outpatient Departments where one doctor is attending to 70 to 120 patients every day.

“To worsen the situation, the newly commissioned Ayinke House has created a problem for Ifako Ijaiye and Orile Agege General Hospitals because some of the doctors have been moved to Ayinke house and you wonder who is going to take over the vacuum created by such movement.”

He, however, appealed to the Lagos State government as a matter of urgency to commence recruitment of new doctors top avert unnecessary crisis in the sector.

”Government needs to replace those that have exited from service. Resident doctors at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital had embarked on strike twice over the acute shortage of resident doctors and house officers. We don’t want such a thing to happen again. We don’t want to embark on industrial action that is why we are appealing to the Lagos State government to do the needful by recruiting more personnel.”

Corroborating his views on the looming crisis, Vice Chairman of the Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo said: “Our challenge is that Ayinke house may sort itself out but how about the centres where the medical team have been pulled out? The number of beds in those centres has increased and patients have quadrupled as well. This is our challenge.”