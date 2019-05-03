She married my best man without divorcing me, husband cries out

He is telling bogus lies – estrange wife

She refused a DNA test for our son – Husband

Idowu Bankole

After several years of marriage, Marian Ekiomado is married to her husband’s best man while she is yet to divorce her husband.

In an interview with the vanguard, Shola Motunbi, 39, the husband to Marian, on Friday, has accused his wife of betraying their marriage by getting married to a man who he has said, best him on their wedding day.

According to Shola “I am married to Marian Ekiomado, on August 6th 2016 both tradition and the white wedding took place, we also had marriage registry. However, a few months into our wedding I caught her with different text messages on her phone and discovered Facebook account with her boyfriends”.

Marian and her new husband

“whenever I leave the house she always removes the wedding frames from the house and invites her boyfriend in, meanwhile she has a little girl called Treasure that was her first daughter outside wedlock. Whenever I came home the daughter will tell me that daddy mummy removes the frame from the house and one brother came, she almost kills her daughter that night if not that I was around. After all the arguments the parent begged, and so I let go until again, I caught her chatting with a man she was having an amorous affair with on Facebook I confronted her and the mother, but she vehemently denied having anything to do with the man”.

“But what got me suspicious was that after she was 3 to 4 months pregnant, having terminated 2 pregnancy in the name of stress. she called her younger brother to fight and injured me in the house and I left and returned after she delivered on the 5th September 2017, I went there just once to see the child with my family after then she refuses to take my calls and refuses to bring the child for me to see. These made me get suspicious the more and so demanded a DNA test which she and her parent refused, to my greatest surprise I receive a call on Saturday 27th if April 2019 that she’s getting married in her mother’s house at Sapele road. I later found that she was getting married to the man who bests me.”

Marian and her new husband during their traditional marriage

Shola has since filed a suit in a magistrate court to seek redress in what he termed has “breach of marital laws”, he has, however, not disclosed the one in particular to journalists as at the time of filing this report

Marian Ekimoado, when contacted denied the statement but refused to give newsmen detail information to confirm the veracity of Shola’s claim.

A source close to the Ekiamados, who spoke under a strict condition of anonymity, has however confirmed the story, according to the source “ Marian has been dating her recently wedded husband long before she got married to shola without his knowledge.”

According to the source, their relationship grew stronger after Marian had succeeded in chasing shola out of the house with thugs, the source claimed.

