Sergio Pugliese to lead the African Energy Chamber in Angola

The African Energy Chamber has appointed Mr. Sergio Pugliese as President for Angola, effective May 1st 2019.

In this role, Mr. Pugliese will lead the chamber’s activities in Angola and support the Chambers’ partners in unlocking value in Angola’s multi-billion-dollar oil and gas market. Mr. Pugliese will also lead the chamber’s efforts to support the government of His Excellency President João Lourenço in its current drive to restructure and strengthen Angola’s oil & gas sector.

Mr. Pugliese is a seasoned entrepreneur and Angolan oil executive with multiple years of experience gathered working with international oil companies BP and Statoil. He also founded and is the Executive Chairman of Angola-focused oil & gas services companies Motiva LDA and Amipa LDA, and Africa-focused investment company AIDAC.

“Sergio’s credentials, experience and knowledge of the oil and gas industry make him the ideal addition for the African Energy Chamber as we increase our footprint in every oil producing country,” declared NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group and Executive Chairman at the Chamber.

“The Chamber notably continues to receive tremendous interest from the international oil community about Angola since the election of President João Lourenço,” commented Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of Public Policy. “From the passing of dedicated gas regulations, the promotion of marginal fields, to the organization of a new oil-licensing round overseen by the newly-created Petroleum Agency, Angola has made a tremendous comeback as one of Africa’s hottest oil & gas frontier.”

“It is with pleasure and a great sense of responsibility towards Angola and the Africa Energy Chamber that I am assuming this new function,” declared Sergio Pugliese. “Angola is reforming very fast and the need to provide accurate information and guidance for investors on doing business in Angola is growing.

As the African Energy Chamber develops its network in Angola, we truly look forward to facilitating more investment into the market for the creation of good paying jobs in Angola. We invite the world to join us in Luanda next month on June 4-6 at the Centro de Convenções Talatona (CCTA) for the first ever edition of the Angola Oil & Gas Conference 2019. The first edition of the conference is endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum of the Republic of Angola and will notably see the launch of the country’s first marginal fields bidding round.”

