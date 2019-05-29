Gov. Masari makes 8-point pledge to Katsina State people

Katsina – Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has made 8-point pledge that will enhance security and develop the state to greater heights in the next four years.

Masari made the pledge at his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday at Peoples Square, Katsina.

He said “specifically, I will like to solemnly pledge to you on this day, our commitments to the following critical areas.

“The critical areas are: sustaining investment in education, increasing investment in agriculture, consolidating the gains of the health sector, and investment in water resources.

“We also pledge to facilitate wider political inclusion and youths engagement, entrench good governance, promote greater public-private collaboration, and bequeath secure and prosperous Katsina State.

“I submitted these pledges to you, we are committed to their realisation and I am assuring you that the hands that will be invited to join in ensuring this success are capable, dependable, reliable, competent and trustworthy.”

He said that was the only way to ensure the consolidation of the restoration gains and to guarantee quick results as the state moved to the next level.

Masari said “I want to see a state that is secured from all manner of security threats, a state that is financially buoyant with a happy and prosperous populace.

“With my team, we hope to bequeath a Katsina State where the well-being of our people will not be measured by the rich, but the absence of poverty.

“This dream is not an impossible one, but its realisation will depend solely on how dedicated we work in the next four years and even beyond.”

Masari also commiserated with families of the bandits attack in some parts of the state, saying over 39 persons were killed and 200 sustained various degrees of injury during the attacks.

The governor said that was why the state government decided to make the event a low-key celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government cancelled all activities lined up for the celebration to honour the victims of the bandits attack. (NAN)