Senate Presidency: I will soon release my legislative agenda – Lawan

Says he will Carry everyone along

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly and election of Presiding officers especially in the Senate, Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Yobe North has disclosed that he would soon come up with his legislative agenda for the next Senate.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday night during the break of fast session with senators-elect, Senator Lawan who is contesting for the position of Senate President, said that the agenda would contain the direction and form, the ninth Senate would take when he becomes the next Senate President.

Senator Lawan who promised that he would carry everyone along when he becomes the Senate President, said that he will send the draft to individual senators-elect for their input before the document is unveiled to the public.

The Senate leader who noted that his lost in the contest in 2015 was God’s will that his aspiration then would not materialise, however commended his colleagues for their sacrifice and dedication in identifying with his cause, assuring that everybody would be carried along.

Lawan said, “I am overwhelmed by the presence of everybody here. We went through this process before in 2015. And those of us who were there then knew the kind of sacrifice, commitments, dedication that everybody gave. But it was the will of God that it will not be and it was never. But we thank God for His blessings. We are still around and are believing completely in His decision not to give us at that time.

“Our colleagues here, everybody has shown commitment. We are seeking the face of God, His blessings, His mercies in this enterprise once again. We are human beings. We can only see the physical. From the physical, we can see there is a lot of success in what we are doing. The other thing that we don’t know is what God has kept to Himself. So, we will continue to pray for God’s intervention in this matter. And let me say that this is something that I personally feel that I have obligation to each and everyone here. And in fact, even those who are not with us at this time of effort to get to that office but of course, this is our campaign.

“In an enterprise like this, someone will start something but nobody here is a joiner. Everybody is part and parcel of the campaign team. What we referred to as campaign team was the initial take-off. But everyone should continue to give his commitment and whether we call meetings or have some interactions elsewhere, it is important that everybody plays that part. And that is the campaign team. It doesn’t mean that we one, two, three people who are in the campaign team and every other person is not. It is completely for all of us. And I pray that God Almighty in this very Holy Month will continue to guide us, bless us and put us on the cause that will make us realise this mission and show us the path when challenges confront us. I believe that together we can achieve a lot, not only for the National Assembly but for this country.”

Over 30 senators-elect were at the meeting including Abba Moro, a former Minister and member of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others were Senators Remi Tinubu, wife of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Abdulfatai Buhari, Robert Boroffice, Barau Jibrin, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Abdullahi Adamu, Francis Alimikhena, Ahmed Babba-Kaita, Dayo Adeyeye, Tijjani Kaura, Abdullahi Gumel, Adamu Bulkachuwa, Ovie Omo-Agege, Ifeanyi Ubah, among others.