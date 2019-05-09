Senate Presidency: How I evaded banana peels for eight years – Mark

…says no Senator is bigger than the other, everyone is qualified to be a presiding officer

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Senate President, Senator David Mark, yesterday gave an insight into how he evaded the banana peels for eight years without being removed by his colleagues.

According to him, no Senator is bigger than the other adding that each and everyone is qualified to be a presiding officer, “ so , we respect each other and take collective decisions that gives every one a sense of belonging.”

Senator David Mark who revealed how he ran the affairs of the Senate successfully for eight uninterrupted years said “ It was not by my power . It was God , the prayers of good spirited Nigerians and collective will of my colleagues worked the magic “.

In a statement yesterday In Abuja by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark spoke while addressing political stakeholders and paramount rulers in Ado, Oju and Obi local government areas of Benue State in continuation of his thank you visit to the nine local government areas in Benue south after 20 years in the Senate that God takes all the credit.

Mark said, “I have no power of my own. It was the Grace of God, the support and prayers of our people and the collective will of my colleagues that helped me evade the banana peels for eight years.”

He said there was need to come back home to thank his people for the unweavering support and encouragement for 20 years, saying “ I may not have accomplished everything, but I did my best “.

Senator Mark added that the number of projects including but not limited to “the multi- billion naira Otobi water dam, the Loko/ Oweto bridge and road, the National Open University of Nigeria ( NOUN) study centre, the David Mark scholarship foundation among others are testimonies that I did my best”.

He said he will continue to identify with his people for developmental projects even as he reminded them of the need to uphold the sanctity of peace and unity.

In their separate remarks, the paramount rulers of Ado, HRH, Ochiko Onazi and his Oju counterpart HRH Oga Ero praised Senator Mark for the initiative to embark on a thank you tour of his constituency even while leaving office.

The royal fathers said it was rare and not known in our history that public office holders return home to say thank you after leaving office.

They said they are proud of Senator Mark and wished he could continue to serve .