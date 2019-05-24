Senate passes bill to change Yaba Tech to City varsity

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

ABUJA—The Senate has passed a bill to convert the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, to City University of Technology.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial district, who sponsored the bill, led the debates on the bill and the Federal Polytechnic Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki Establishment bill.

The City University Establishment bill seeks to convert the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos to a University, while the Federal Polytechnic Iwereun Ibeju-Lekki bill seeks to establish a Polytechnic in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Ashafa, in his contribution stated that if Nigeria aims to become one of the world’s leading economies, Nigeria must be ready to adjust and position its educational institutions.

Ashafa said: “I am personally excited by the prospect of transforming this polytechnic to a University of Technology because it will motivate both students and academic staff just as it will upgrade its facilities and enhance its capability to achieve its objectives.

“If Nigeria as planned should aim to become one of the world’s leading economies as currently being pursued by government, we must be ready to adjust and position our educational institutions so that its products are geared for the technological challenges inherent in such projections. Our educational authorities are moving to revamp our institutions for these objectives.”

He further said; “The attainment of university status would definitely enhance the operations of the Yaba Polytechnic and clarify its mission a vision. It is definitely old enough; its facilities are superior to those found in many other Nigerian Universities and with the arguable exception of very few Universities, no tertiary institution can boast of a richer tradition of learning.”

Concerning the Federal Polytechnic Iwerekun Ibeju-Lekki Establishment Bill, Ashafa stated that “the essence of the bill is to provide a highly specialized institution that will disseminate knowledge related to the development of technology, applied science management and other fields of study.