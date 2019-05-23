Senate passes bill for act to establish Federal University, Uga

The Nigerian Senate, today, scored a historic feat as it read the Federal University, Uga Bill for the third time and passed it into Law.

During Thursday’s Plenary Session, the Senate considered and approved the Report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions & TETFUND, on the much desired Bill, which was sponsored by Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba, MFR.

The people of Anambra South Senatorial District have immediately expressed their immense appreciation of the efforts of the Senator in pressing home their demand for a University and they hope that the Senator would expedite action, to surmount the remaining bureaucratic hurdles on the Bill, in order to secure Presidential Assent.

In the same vein, the people are thankful to the Leadership of the 8th Nigerian Senate for yielding to their needs.

The Senate Committee, chaired by Sen. Jubrin Barau, recommended among other things, that the Bill be passed and the University established.

He said that the bill was laudable as the creation of the university would help create more access to Tertiary education in the state and in Nigeria, as a whole.