Senate leadership: Orji Kalu meets Buhari in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—FORMER governor of Abia State and Senaor-elect for Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, yesterday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, Dr. Uzor-Kalu told newsmen after the meeting that he would contest for the office of the Deputy Senate President.

He said he was at the Villa to deliver to President Buhari, a letter from the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro.

According to him, “it was a very brief one. I am sure since he became President, this is the first time I have been to his office.

“I have always seen him in private as a private citizen. But now, I acted like a special envoy. I delivered a letter from President Maduro of Venezuela to President Buhari.”

He said he was waiting patiently on the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, to zone the position of Deputy Senate President, adding that if it was not zoned, he will be putting himself forward for the position.

Commenting on support for the election of the next Senate President, Kalu said he has since thrown his weight behind the emergence of the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan.

He claimed that 56 senators had already appended their signatures in support for Lawan, while two others who were currently in Makkah were being awaited to lend their support.

His words: “I have already endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President. That is sacrosanct in my mind and I am appealing to the other parties; let us have only one candidate in the Senate.

“Yesterday (Sunday), when I returned from Venezuela, Ahmed Lawan was with me in the house, and I became the 56th APC Senator to endorse him and signed.”

On his contribution in the Senate, he said he expected a cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive, adding that it would not be a blind support.