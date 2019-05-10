Senate: Lawyers’ group urges youths to back Lawan

Lagos— The league of Patriotic Lawyers has called on Nigerians to support the aspiration of Senator Ahmed Lawan to become the Senate President, saying his candidacy holds prospects for the youths.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos during a visit to corps members serving in Etiosa Local Government Area, Chairman of the league and former students Union leader of University of Benin, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu said that Lawan stands out among the duo, senators Ndume and Goje.

At the event, Yesufu commended the Inspector of Local Government, Minimah Ebiere, describing her as dedicated, focused and goal driven.”

He further described Senator Lawan as the most experienced having been in the senate since 2007.

In addition, Yesufu described Lawan as urbane and highly cosmopolitan.

His words:”The choice of Lawan goes beyond the APC as a party. It should be bipartisan.

“This highly cerebral senator comes with robust resume and flourishing experience to direct the affairs of the senate. “