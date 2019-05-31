Senate kicks against FG’s alleged plans to downgrade Enugu Airport

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, Thursday, kicked against plans by the Federal Government to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. Immediate past Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, had dropped the hint of downgrade of the airport, following location of a market and other illegal structures close to the facility.

But the Senate has asked the Federal Government to immediately jettison the idea, urging the government to rehabilitate the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for the safety of passengers and aircraft as well as conform with international aviation standards.

The Upper Chamber also resolved that the Federal Government took steps to complete the new terminal building of the Enugu International Airport and put it to use by local and foreign airlines.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies to develop a water source with the nearby Ekulu River for the use of the airport.

While urging the ministry to return the generating sets allegedly removed from the airport to Port Harcourt on the orders of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Senate thanked Enugu State government for swiftly demolishing and ordering the relocation of the Orie Emene Market, shutting down a nearby abattoir and ordering the immediate removal of the broadcasting mast and other illegal structures on approach of the airport.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to motion, entitled “the threat to downgrade” the airport by Senator Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra Central) and co-sponsored by 16 other senators.

Presenting the motion, Senator Umeh observed that the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Sirika, had threatened to downgrade the airport because of what he considered as imminent dangers posed to air travellers by the presence of a nearby market.