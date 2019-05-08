Senate confirms Buhari’s RMAFC nominees

ex-CBN chief too as FERMA Boss

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate, Wednesday, confirmed the reappointment of Elias Mbam from Ebonyi State as Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Also, the Senate confirmed 29 others as Commissioners in RMAFC.

Those confirmed as Commissioners in the Commission by the Senate include: Chris Akomas (Abia), Ayang Sunday Okon(Akwa Ibom), Chima Philip Okafor (Anambra), Prof. Isa Mohammed (Bauchi), Samuel Adaa Maagbe (Benue), Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley (Cross River), Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga (Delta), Patrick Mgbebu (Ebonyi) and Victor Eboigbe (Edo).

Others confirmed are: Amujo Philip Ajayi (Ekiti), Maria Aniobi (Enugu), Musa Abari (FCT), Mohammed Usman (Gombe), Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel (Jigawa), Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi (Katsina), Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi (Kano), Rilwan Hussein Abarshi (Kebbi), Hon Suleiman Kokori Abdul (Kogi), and Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman (Kwara).

Wright Olusegun Adekunle (Lagos), Aliyu A. Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima (Niger), Mr.Fari Adebayo (Ogun), Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin (Ondo), Kolade Daniel Abimbola (Oyo), Mr. Alexander Shaiyen (Plateau), Wenah Asondu Temple (Rivers), Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri (Yobe) and Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau (Zamfara) were also among the nominees confirmed for the Commission.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

Presenting the committee’s report, Vice Chairman of the panel, Yele Omogunwa (APC, Ondo) revealed that there was no petition against any of the nominees.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in February 2019 forwarded the names of 30 nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also confirmed the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

It also approved the appointment of Nurudeen Abdurahaman Rafindadi as Managing Director of FERMA Governing Board alongside six other members.

The other members whose appointments were approved as Executive Directors of the Board were Buba Silas Abdullai, Babagana Mohammed Aji, Shehu Usman Abdullahi, Loretta Ngozichukwu Aniagolu, Mujaidu Stanley Dako and Vincent Oladapo Kolawale.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senator Magnus Abe led Committee on FERMA.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2017 approved the appointment of the former apex bank chief and seven others as Chairman and members of the FERMA Governing Board.