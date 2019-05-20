Security threat: Lai says no cause for alarm

…Adds, “Nigeria is safe for World leaders”

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

In spite of claims by the Directorate State Services (DSS) of plans by some members of the public to subvert President Mohammadu Buhari ‘s government, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alh. Lai Mohammed, has said, “there is no cause for alarm.”

He spoke in Abuja, Monday, at a World Press Conference on May 29 inauguration of the president for a second term and the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

“I have no reason to doubt the credibility of the alarm that has been raised by security agency but like I said there is no cause for alarm. Security is on top of the matter,” the minister said, in response to a question if he considered the alarm by the security agency strategic at a time when the country was inviting world leaders for the Presidential Inauguration.

The minister, therefore, said that the country was safe for visiting Heads of Government who have been invited to attend the Democracy Day Celebrations on June 12, saying, “as for the safety of World Leaders, I can assure you that Nigeria is safe for all world leaders to attend the celebrations.”

He said the decision to make the Presidential Inauguration low-key was because the nation could not afford two celebrations within the same period (May 29 and June 12).

Alh. Mohammed declined to put a figure to the budget of the celebrations, saying that the expenditure would be low.

On the programme of event for the inauguration, he said that there would be a National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit from today to Thursday; Tomorrow, there would be a Federal Executive Council (FEC) Valedictory Session at the Council Chambers, State House; while Friday would witness a Special Jumma’at Lecture and Prayer at the National Mosque; as well as First Lady’s Interaction with Women at the Old Chamber State House; while a Special Interdenominational Church Service would be held at the National Christian Centre on Sunday.

According to the minister, there would be a Children’s Day Broadcast by Mr. President on May 27, the World Children’s Day, to be followed by a Children’s Variety Party at the State House.

On the June 12 celebrations, the minister said that there would be a week-long Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment, from June 7 -12 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. There would be a Youth Concert, Creative Industry & Entertainment Night on June 9 at the same venue, to be followed by a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion the following morning.

Alh. Mohammed said that June 11 morning would witness a PMB – Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-Corruption Summit at Transcorp Hilton, as well as, First Lady’s Commissioning Programme Adamawa.

He said that the grand finale would be the June 12 Democracy Day Parade at the Eagle Square in the morning and a Dinner / Gala Night at the State House, that evening.