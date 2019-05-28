Secondus assures Imo state of good governance by Ihedioha

…says he will not indulge in blame game

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has assured the people of Imo State that their in coming Governor Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has the capacity to restore the lost glory of the state.

This is even as the chairman said Imolites made a good choice in Hon. Ihedioha who has been “tested” and possesses the qualities required to clean up the state.

Secondus who spoke in Ôwerri, the Imo state capital on Tuesday as the Special guest of honour at the inauguration lecture, of Rt Hon. Ihedioha, said the PDP will always ensure that persons of capacity are picked for critical responsibilities.

According to a statement from his media office, Prince Secondus said that one quality Imo people will enjoy in Hon.ihedioha is that he would be sincere with them and would remain open to them at all times.

“With Îhedioha there would be no hanky- panky,” he said.

He also said Ihedioha as governor would not indulge in blame game and name calling but will go straight to the business of governance.

He added that unlike the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, “who spent four years in name calling and offering excuses because they have no capacity, Hon. Ihedioha will hit the ground running.”