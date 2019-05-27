SDP Reps member-elect declares support for Gbajabiamila

The only Reps-elect on the Platform of Social Democratic Party(SDP) in the 9th House of Representatives, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Alhaji Tajudeen Adversary, also known as Small Alhaji, has promised to mobilize support for Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila across party lines to become Speaker.

Adefisoye described Gbajabiamila as the best man to take charge of the 9th House of Representatives. According to him, the House Majority Leader is a brand that is already attracting good sales across the nation with right marketing.

Tajudeen Adefisoye in a statement said he decided to take up the responsibility of mobilizing support for Gbajabiamila to boost his chances of emerging as Speaker.

Adefisoye said, “ My resolve to ensure the emergence of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives is in the best interest of Nigerian democracy and Nigerians at large. Aside his unmatched experience in legislative business and undisputable eminent qualifications that lend credence to his suitability to become the next Speaker; Gbajabiamila is definitely an independent minded and committed party man who is prepared to ensure robust relationship between the House and the Executive in the overall best interest of all Nigerians without compromising the independence and integrity of the 9th House”.

Meanwhile, the Idanre born politician has, in the spirit of Ramadan, offset the medical bills of 21 indigent patients in a government owned hospital. Adefisoye visited Idanre General Hospital where he paid the medical bills and promised to partner the United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) to develop the hospital. He also promised to bring accessible health care services to the people of Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency as soon as possible.