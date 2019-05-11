Scope FC wins 5-A-Side “Field of Honours” final

Lagos – Lagos fans on Saturday were treated to the best of 5-A-Side football show as Lagos based-Scope FC emerged winners of the two-month Trophy 5-A-Side“Field of Honour” final at the Campos Square, Lagos Island.

The Trophy-5 A-Side championships was sponsored by the International Breweries Plc, a part of the AB InBev family.

The “Trophy 5-A-Side Field of Honour’’ is a variation of association football, in which each team has five players, with four outfield players and one goalkeeper.

The maiden edition with over 1,080 participating teams was a 10-week long football tournament among some selected states of the federation which has Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Oyo states.

Lagos, however, played host to the semi-finals and final which was played at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island with full spectators stand.

For the third place match, Amsterdam FC of Obalende pummeled Rovers FC 6-0 to emerge the bronze winners.

In a keenly contested final between Scope FC of Lagos and Ifayemi FC of Ile-Ife, Scope grinded a hard fought 2-0 win over the Ifayemi FC in the second half after both team failed to score in the first half.

The tournament’s Marketing Director, Tolulope Adedeji, said that the tournament had shown the best of Nigeria’s grassroots football.

“In this 11 weeks of the best of 5-A-side football, we have witnessed a grassroots football development that is second to none,” she said.

Vanguard

NAN also reports that dignitaries at the final are the First Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwumi, Trophy Ambassadors, former, Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, popular musician, Fòlarin Falana (Falz) and ace Nollywood Actor, Femi Adebayo. (NAN)