Scholars task FG on religious tolerance

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo– Religious scholars, drawn from both the Christian and Muslim faith, have enjoined the Federal Government to give precedence to inter-religious dialogue to promote religious tolerance among various faith across the country.

The scholars who spoke at a religious summit, tagged “Religion: The base for peaceful coexistence among the people of Taraba state”, and organised by the Yoruba Community Council in the state, on Saturday, urged the organisers to develop a blueprint that would assist government at all levels to replicate the gesture.

A Muslim scholar with Taraba State University, Usman Bakari said “the government should make sure summits like this are encouraged to promote religious tolerance across board.”

On his part, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Solomon Innocent, explained that religious tolerance remains sacrosanct as enshrined in the National value and culture of the Nation.

He said “it is sad that people only wear the garment of religion but fail to follow the dictates of the religion they practice. “

He further urged religious leaders to use their platforms to promote peace and encourage peaceful coexistence with other religious faith.

Earlier in his address, the state Chairman of Yoruba Community Council, Abdul Rahman Shehu said the summit was aimed at fashioning out ways to guide all religious faith in Taraba State to live in harmony for the development and progress of the state.

The summit also brought together students, religious leaders, traditional rulers and political appointees across the state.