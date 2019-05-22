Saraki, Obi, Secondus, others charge Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

As Dickson emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

By Dirisu Yakubu

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi are currently in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja.

The meeting which is holding at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Vanguard gathered, is expected to deliberate on key issues, particularly the election of a new chairman for the PDP Governor’ Forum.

Also on the card according to well-informed sources, is the party’s Presidential election petition pending before the tribunal.

ALSO READ: Northern governors meet in Kaduna

Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who currently chairs the forum will be stepping down next week, following the expiration of his tenure, thus paving way for the emergence of a new chairman.

Present at the meeting are the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Venue), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state respectively.

Meanwhile, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa State will take over from his Gombe State counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Dankwambo announced Dickson as his successor, following his consensus adoption.

On whether the PDP governors deliberated on the leadership of the 9th Assembly slated for inauguration on June 11, the outgoing governor said issues concerning the National Assembly was not on the agenda of the meeting.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the PDP governors called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country even as they condemned the spate of killings and kidnappings in the land.

Vanguard