Sanwo-Olu’s voter’s card is suspect — AD, LP

By Agbonkhese Oboh

LAGOS—THE Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, Chief Owolabi Salis and his Labour Party counterpart, Professor Ifagbemi Awamaridi, have called on the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and security agencies to investigate the voter’s card of the Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement, Salis and Awamaridi said Sanwo-Olu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was wrongly declared winner, calling on security agencies to take action to stop his swearing in.

Both candidates and their parties have dragged Sanwo-Olu and APC to the election tribunal.

They said: “Surprisingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu nominated APC, an organisation, as his Deputy Governor in his INEC form rather than nominating Babafemi Hazmat, an individual. We don’t know at what point this was corrected.

“Although Sanwo-Olu voter’s card number is said to be registered in Lagos, it shows invalid command on INEC voters status verification system.

“We are suspecting illegal invasion of INEC registration system, as he may not have registered to vote but this was smuggled into the INEC system.

“You have to be registered to vote and be voted for to contest for.

“Our view is that there is a failure of nomination. If Sanwo-Olu was not validly nominated, Section 181(2) of the Constitution says a new election shall be ordered by the INEC. Since there will be no Speaker on May 29, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode should hand over to the Chief Justice of the state pending a new election by INEC which will disqualify participation of Sanwo-Olu and APC.”